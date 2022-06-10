Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 48,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.