Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,224 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

NWE opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

