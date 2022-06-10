Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $12.39 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

