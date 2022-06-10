Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 311 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,331,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 100,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of AWI opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

