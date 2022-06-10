Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 490,869 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 38.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

