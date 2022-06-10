Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.22% of SouthState worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

