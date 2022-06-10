Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

