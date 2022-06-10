Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.