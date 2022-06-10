Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 26,432 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,432 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.22% of International Seaways worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW opened at $23.28 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.