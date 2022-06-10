Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.36% of International Money Express worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in International Money Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $534,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,738,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Money Express stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

