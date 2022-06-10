Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.