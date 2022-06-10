Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $10.48 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $200.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

