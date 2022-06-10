Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,667 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.32% of ChannelAdvisor worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $437.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

