Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,551 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.46% of Aaron’s worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $575.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

