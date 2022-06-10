Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.73% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last quarter.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

