Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 11,140 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.34% of Cabot worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 291,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

CBT stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.