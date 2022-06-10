Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 48,584 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $73.13 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.