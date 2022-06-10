Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $123,877,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.