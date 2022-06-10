Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $5,518,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.