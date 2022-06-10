Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,488,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $17,110,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial cut their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

