Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,420 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.12% of Employers worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Employers by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $1,473,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.