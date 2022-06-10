Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.83 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

