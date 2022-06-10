Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.49% of Quanex Building Products worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

