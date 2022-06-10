Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Unisys were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unisys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unisys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Unisys by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $825.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter.

UIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.