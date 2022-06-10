Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.09% of Vistra worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,320,000.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

