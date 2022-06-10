CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

