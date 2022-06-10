Legal & General Group Plc Sells 36,068 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Valero Energy worth $214,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.