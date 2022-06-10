Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.71% of TriMas worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRS. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.