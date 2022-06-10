Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.
About Insperity (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.