Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About Insperity (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.