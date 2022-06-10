Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.60% of Lantheus worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,686. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of LNTH opened at $67.13 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.