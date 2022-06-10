Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $205.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.26.

FIVE stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.46. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

