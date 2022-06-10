Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.26.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.46.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.