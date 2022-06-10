Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $94.22 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

