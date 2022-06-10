5,005 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after acquiring an additional 441,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $82.85 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

