KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.38% of KB Home worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

