Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 446 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

