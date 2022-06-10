Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.30 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

