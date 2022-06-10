Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

