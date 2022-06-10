Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,233 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Allegion stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.27.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

