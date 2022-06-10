Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

