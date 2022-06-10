Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCO opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $963.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

