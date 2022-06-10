Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 210 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.