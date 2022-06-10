Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

