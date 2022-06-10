Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $577,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.