Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

