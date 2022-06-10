Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,460,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 over the last ninety days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

