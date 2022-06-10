Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $131.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

