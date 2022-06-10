AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,017,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $100.68 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

