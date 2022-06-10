Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Generac were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.36.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $277.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

