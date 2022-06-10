Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 24,512 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,512 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.73% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.